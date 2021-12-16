Eurozone Trade Surplus Declines In October

The euro area trade surplus declined sharply in October as the pace of increase in imports exceeded exports growth, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 2.4 billion in October from EUR 6.1 billion in September.

Exports grew only 2.4 percent, while imports posted a monthly increase of 4.3 percent in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 3.6 billion in October compared to a EUR 29.8 billion surplus in the same period last year. Exports gained 7.3 percent annually. At the same time, imports registered a double-digit growth of 24.1 percent.

Another report from Eurostat showed that hourly labor cost rebounded 2.5 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter, following a 0.1 percent drop in the second quarter.

The two main components of labor costs namely wages & salaries increased 2.3 percent and non-wage costs component rose 3.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.