Germany Private Sector Stagnates In December

Germany's private sector recovery came to a halt at the end of 2021 amid efforts to contain the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The flash composite output index declined to 50.0 in December from 52.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 51.0.

This was the lowest score in 18 months and indicated no change in activity but masked divergent trends at the sector level.

Services activity came under renewed pressure in December from the fourth wave of and associated restrictions.

At 48.4, the flash services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 10-month low from 52.7 a month ago. The expected score was 51.5.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of 57.9 from 57.4 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to fall to 56.9.

