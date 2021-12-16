Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In November

Hong Kong's unemployment rate decreased during September to November period, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in three months to November from 4.3 percent in three months to October.

The underemployment rate decreased to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 13,800 to 158,000 in September-November. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 2,700 to 70,000.

Total employment increased about 6,800 to 3.673 million in three months to November.

"With the local epidemic situation remaining under control, the local economic and labour market conditions should continue to improve," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.