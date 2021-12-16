Turkey Central Bank Slashes Rate Again By 100 Bps

Turkey's central bank slashed its key interest rates sharply for the fourth straight month despite the continuing fall in the currency lira.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, governed by Sahap Kavcioglu, decided to cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 14.00 percent from 15.00 percent.

Under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, the bank had lowered the rate by 500 basis points since September.

"The Committee decided to complete the use of the limited room implied by transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy's control on price increases and reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions will be monitored in the first quarter of 2022 and during this period, all aspects of the policy framework will be reassessed in order to create a foundation for a sustainable price stability.

Policymakers said the increase in inflation in November has been driven by developments in exchange rates and supply side factors. Further, the committee viewed that domestic economic activity remains strong, with the help of robust external demand

Turkey's central bank shrugged off a currency crisis, rising inflation as well as the recent hawkish turn from the Fed and remained obedient to President Erdogan, Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

