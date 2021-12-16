Sweden Jobless Rate Declines In November

Sweden's jobless rate declined marginally in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 7.5 percent in November from 7.6 percent in October.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 414,100 in November from 418,200 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 21.4 percent in November from 21.6 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 67.9 percent in November from 67.5 percent in October. The number of employed persons was 5.108 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.5 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.