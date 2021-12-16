Cryptos Firm Up As Fed Fearing Fades

Markets across asset classes heaved a sigh of relief as the Fed's stance on monetary policy and future interest decisions fitted into factored-in investor expectations. Equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies rallied whereas the Dollar Index and bonds retreated.

The abatement in Fed-fearing has led the crypto market to surge by almost 3.9 percent overnight, to $2.28 trillion from $2.21 trillion earlier.

Around 17 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization has rallied by more than 10 percent overnight. Only three among the top-100 cryptos are still in the overnight negative zone. Market cap of cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum increased to 38 percent, from 37.6 percent a day ago, indicating a broad-based recovery. The 24-hour volume increased to $116 billion, from $93 billion in the preceding 24 hours.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $49,104.34, up 1.70 percent overnight. Bitcoin dominance is at 40.8 percent versus 41.5 percent a day ago. At the current trading price which is 29 percent below the all-time high, 21 percent of the holders are still out of money.

Rival contender Ethereum is now trading at $4,062.84, up 4.90 percent overnight. Ethereum's dominance has increased to 21.2 percent from 20.9 percent a day ago. At the current trading price, which is 17 percent below the all-time high, 6 percent of the ETH holders are out of money.

Open Interest or the total number of open contracts in Bitcoin Futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange decreased to 13254 on Wednesday, from 13518 the day before. The price of Bitcoin on the other hand increased to $48,896 from $46612, during the same period.

Open Interest in Ether Futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange too decreased to 4832 on Wednesday from 4910 the day before whereas the price of Ethereum increased to $3862.25 from $3782.82, during the same period.

The uptrend in prices and the reduction in open interest could perhaps imply a short covering-induced rally, which may be interpreted as a bearish sign of money leaving the market.

Third-ranked cryptocurrency Binance Coin (BNB) is up around 2.87 percent. The Singapore arm of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently withdrawn its application for a local license to run a bourse in crypto-friendly Singapore.

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has announced setting up of a fan engagement platform built on the Solana blockchain. Solana (SOL) has bounced 12 percent overnight.

Though Cardano (ADA) has rallied by more than 5 percent overnight, 72 percent of the ADA holders are still out-of-money. This could be attributed to the fact that 69 percent of the holders have been holding on to ADA for less than a year's time frame only.

XRP(XRP) has gained around 4 percent and Polkadot (DOT) has rallied around 7 percent overnight but are still at a loss on a weekly horizon.

Good commentary by Bank Of America and USDC launching on Avalanche helped extend the rally in AVAX, which is now around 20 percent higher on an overnight basis.

11th ranked Terra (LUNA) has gained 13 percent overnight buoyed by news of listing on cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.

Meme-cryptos Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIBA INU (SHIB) showed muted gains. The modest gains in the two top-ranked digital assets allowed the market capitalization of the meme category to increase only by little more than a percent. The two cryptos together account for 97 percent of the meme-category market capitalization.

Polygon (MATIC) has risen 12 percent amidst large whale transactions reported. The proposal to introduce burning of the MATIC token appears to have boosted the prices as the supply of the coin is fixed at 10 billion.

Among the top-100 cryptocurrencies, 62nd ranked Kadena (KDA) tops the price charts with a 36 percent uptick. The Proof of Work algorithm- based coin that supports Smart Contracts functionality has made weekly gains of 20 percent.

98th ranked BORA (BORA), a gaming token which is a layer-2 platform with an ERC20-based dual token system has surged more than 26 percent.

83rd ranked XDC Network (XDC), a coin optimised for international trade and finance has also made noteworthy gain of more than 23 percent. XDC tops the weekly price charts with a gain of 23 percent.

Stablecoins dominance has fallen to 6.94 percent from 7.28 percent a day ago implying risk-on behavior reflected in the post-Fed relief rally. Overnight market cap surge witnessed in Metaverse (4.49%), Gaming (4.76%), DeFi (4.92%), Web3 (4.83%), Play to Earn (4.02%), etc. is more than the broader market which has surged by 3.9 percent.

Perhaps, happy times are here again for crypto enthusiasts.

