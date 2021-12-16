Philly Fed Index Tumbles Much More Than Expected In December

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a substantially slower rate in the month of December, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Friday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity tumbled to 15.4 in December from 39.0 in November, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to slump to 30.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said its future general activity and new orders indexes moderated, but the surveyed firms remained generally optimistic about growth over the next six months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.