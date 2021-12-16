Don McLean Announces 2022 'American Pie' 50th Anniversary Tour

Don McLean is set to embark on his 2022 "American Pie" 50th Anniversary Tour, with additional dates announced in cities throughout the United States and Canada.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and albums ever, McLean will entertain fans across the continent throughout nearly 30 cities from Honolulu to Toronto.
"After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band," said McLean. "2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long."
"We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear," added the Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
Besides "American Pie," the 76-year-old composer will play hits such as "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air," "And I Love You So," and "Cryin'," along with new songs on the upcoming tour.
The eight-and-a-half-minute ballad, released in 1971, was voted Song of the 20th Century.
After the North American leg of the world tour, McLean's European dates begin on September 11, 2022, in Cardiff, U.K.
North American Dates:
January 28, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
January 29, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
January 30, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
February 3, 2022 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
February 5, 2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Chester Fritz Auditorium
February 11, 2022 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
February 12, 2022 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
February 14, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 15, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 16, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 17, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 18, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 19, 2022 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
February 24, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
April 29, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
May 1, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
May 7, 2022 - Toronto, Canada - John W H Bassett Theatre
May 12, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 13, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
May 19, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
May 20, 2022 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
June 2, 2022 - Albany, NY - The Egg
June 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre
June 4, 2022 - New York, NY - Town Hall
June 11, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
June 12, 2022 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
June 17, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
June 18, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
June 24, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
June 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall
June 26, 2022 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
July 7, 2022 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
July 8, 2022 - Grand Junction, CO - The Avalon Theatre
July 9, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
