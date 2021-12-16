Don McLean Announces 2022 'American Pie' 50th Anniversary Tour

Don McLean is set to embark on his 2022 "American Pie" 50th Anniversary Tour, with additional dates announced in cities throughout the United States and Canada.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and albums ever, McLean will entertain fans across the continent throughout nearly 30 cities from Honolulu to Toronto.

"After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band," said McLean. "2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long."

"We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear," added the Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Besides "American Pie," the 76-year-old composer will play hits such as "Vincent (Starry Starry Night)," "Castles in the Air," "And I Love You So," and "Cryin'," along with new songs on the upcoming tour.

The eight-and-a-half-minute ballad, released in 1971, was voted Song of the 20th Century.

After the North American leg of the world tour, McLean's European dates begin on September 11, 2022, in Cardiff, U.K.

North American Dates:

January 28, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

January 29, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

January 30, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

February 3, 2022 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

February 5, 2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Chester Fritz Auditorium

February 11, 2022 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

February 12, 2022 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

February 14, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 15, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 16, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 17, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 18, 2022 - Port Canaveral, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 19, 2022 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

February 24, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

April 29, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 1, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

May 7, 2022 - Toronto, Canada - John W H Bassett Theatre

May 12, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 13, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

May 19, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center

May 20, 2022 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

June 2, 2022 - Albany, NY - The Egg

June 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

June 4, 2022 - New York, NY - Town Hall

June 11, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

June 12, 2022 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

June 17, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

June 18, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

June 24, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

June 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

June 26, 2022 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

July 7, 2022 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

July 8, 2022 - Grand Junction, CO - The Avalon Theatre

July 9, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

(Photo: 2911 Media)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News