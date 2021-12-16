Six More Women Allege Sexual Harassment At Tesla

Six more women have filed lawsuits against electric car marker Tesla Inc. (TSLA), alleging that the company failed to prevent widespread sexual harassment at its manufacturing facilities in Freemont, California.

The lawsuits filed on Wednesday gave in detail the exact instances of harassment that each woman experienced, and the lack of action from Tesla when these claims were reported," said a press release from law firm Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe, which represents the women.

The press release went on to say that "those who complained were sometimes threatened into silence or faced undesirable transfers. The message was clear, there would be no consequences for abusers. The six women describe an environment in which it was normal for women to be catcalled, ogled, touched inappropriately, and propositioned."

The lawsuits are almost same to the one filed last month by employee Jessica Barrara in which she has alleged that she and other women working in the carmaker's Fremont factory were subjected to "nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment,"like including" Barraza alleged that managers and human resources personnel failed to protect her even though she complained repeatedly.

The lawsuits, which are filed in Alameda County Superior Court were from five women who work/ worked at Tesla's Fremont factories and also one who worked in Tesla "service centers throughout Southern California.

In October, a federal jury had given $137 million to Owen Diaz, a Black worker who implied that the company failed to take adequate steps to prevent racist abuse at the Fremont factory.

The behavior at the company is a reflection of company CEO Elon Musk, the lawyer representing women said. "Elon Musk tweeting a lewd comment about women's bodies or a taunt toward employees who report misconduct reflects an attitude at the top that enables the pattern of pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation at the heart of these cases. Tesla has failed to take sexual harassment seriously, from the top of the company down," he added.

