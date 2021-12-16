Malaysia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Friday

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 4 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,485-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 1.83 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 484.64 after trading between 1,483.79 and 1,491.69. Volume was 2.829 billion shares worth 2.352 billion ringgit. There were 504 gainers and 361 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata retreated 0.82 percent, while CIMB Group spiked 1.36 percent, Dialog Group jumped 1.23 percent, Digi.com plummeted 1.78 percent, Genting sank 0.67 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 0.71 percent, Hong Leong Bank surged 3.64 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.31 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.55 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.41 percent, Maybank rose 0.12 percent, Maxis tanked 1.63 percent, MISC soared 2.68 percent, MRDIY plunged 1.74 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 0.81 percent, PPB Group and Hong Leong Financial both dipped 0.12 percent, Public Bank collected 0.50 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surrendered 1.39 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.54 percent, Top Glove declined 0.97 percent and Press Metal, Hartalega Holdings, Sime Darby and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

