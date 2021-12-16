Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 24.2% On Year In November

The value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was up 24.2 percent on year in November, Enterprise Singapore said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 17.3 percent and was up from 17.9 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, NODX rose 1.1 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 4.1 percent gain in October (originally 4.2 percent).

NODX to the top 10 as a whole rose in November 2021, mainly due to China, Taiwan and South Korea, although NODX to Thailand declined.

Economic News

