Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Losses

The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 120 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,600-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 31.46 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 6,594.80 after trading between 6,579.36 and 6,661.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.83 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.02 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 1.82 percent, Bank Central Asia slid 0.34 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.43 percent, Indosat retreated 1.61 percent, Indocement tanked 2.90 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.62 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 1.15 percent, United Tractors gained 0.58 percent, Astra International plummeted 3.33 percent, Energi Mega Persada tumbled 1.82 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.95 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.52 percent, Aneka Tambang improved 0.44 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.86 percent, Timah sank 1.00 percent and Bumi Resources surrendered 1.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

