New Zealand Trade Data On Tap For Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, imports were worth NZ$6.64 billion and exports were worth NZ$5.35 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.286 billion.

Taiwan will provide November numbers for export orders; in October, orders were up 14.6 percent on year.

China will see updates for prime rates for one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.

Economic News

