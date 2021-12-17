logo
European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Published:
Business confidence data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for November. Sales are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month, the same rate as seen in October.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is set to issue new car registrations figures for November.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 95.3 in December from 96.5 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final consumer prices for November. Inflation is seen at a record high 4.9 percent in November, in line with the flash estimate, and up from 4.1 percent in October.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to lift its key rate to 8.00 percent from 7.50 percent.

