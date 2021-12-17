New Cannabis Bill In Ohio Will Let Doctors Decide Whether Patient Need Cannabis

Ohio lawmakers passed a new bill to upgrade its medical cannabis program from 2016 that is expected to allow doctors to decide whether to recommend cannabis.



The Senate Bill 261, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Steve Huffman, has already passed the chamber and is now ready to be looked at by the House of Representatives. The bill dramatically expands the number of conditions that qualify for prescribed cannabis.



The bill says that the doctor would be allowed to "recommend marijuana for a treatment for any condition if the physician, in the physician's sole discretion and medical opinion, finds either of the following", and then goes on to list out the clause for the prescription as "that the patient's symptoms may reasonably be expected to be relieved from medical marijuana" and "that the patient may otherwise reasonably be expected to benefit from medical marijuana."



Ohio currently has a wide range of diseases for which marijuana can be prescribed. The list includes the likes of AIDS, Alzheimer's, Cancer, Sclerosis, Glaucoma, Hepatitis C, and many more. But the current bill will add conditions like Arthritis, Migraine, and Autism in the list.



The bill also looks to create a new branch of the Division of Marijuana Control (DMC) within the Department of Commerce. A legislative analyzed the bill and said, "As such, the majority of responsibilities the State Board of Pharmacy has with regard to the medical cannabis program are transferred to DMC." They went on to add, "These transferred responsibilities include: patient and caregiver registration, approval and oversight of retail dispensary licensees, oversight of licensee taxation, criminal records checks for license applicants and employees, investigations of violations of the Medical Marijuana Law, entering into reciprocity agreements with other states, and maintenance of a toll-free telephone line for responding to inquiries related to the Medical Marijuana Program. It also changes references in the Revised Code as necessary to accommodate these changes."



The bill also proposes the DMC to make sure that there is at least one dispensary per 1000 users in the beginning up to 300,000 patients and move its way up according to commercial purposes. Licensed dispensaries will also be allowed to advertise and post internet content without requiring the DMC's approval every time. The Senate has passed the vote 26-5.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News