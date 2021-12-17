Austria Inflation Rises In November

Austria's consumer price inflation increased in November, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.3 percent in November from 3.7 percent in October.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 4.1 percent in November from 3.8 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent and harmonized prices rose 0.5 percent in November.

Data showed that transport cost advanced 12.2 percent annually in November. Housing, water and energy prices rose 5.3 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 4.3 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.6 percent.

