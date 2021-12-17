Poland Average Gross Wages Increase In November

Poland's average gross wages increased in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in November and amounted to PLN 6022.49. Economists had expected a growth of 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 1.8 percent in November.

Average paid employment rose 0.7 percent annually in November and amounted to PLN 6363.7 thousand. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment increased 0.2 percent in November.

For the January to November period, average gross wages rose 8.5 percent and average paid employment increased 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.