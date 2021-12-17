Croatia Inflation Accelerates Strongly In November

Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated sharply in November, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.8 percent increase in October.

Prices for transport increased 12.9 percent yearly in November and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.6 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 5.7 percent and restaurants and hotels rose 4.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in November, after 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.

