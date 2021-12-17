Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates In November

Malta's harmonized annual inflation accelerated in November, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.4 percent rise in October.

Prices for recreation and culture increased 5.1 percent in November and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.0 percent. Restaurants and hotels gained 3.2 percent and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 2.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP declined 2.4 percent in November.

