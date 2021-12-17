Technology Stocks May Lead Wall Street Lower Once Again

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with the Nasdaq futures showing a significant decrease.

Technology stocks are likely to remain under pressure following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted by 2.5 percent in yesterday's trading, more than offsetting the 2.2 percent spike on Wednesday.

While tech stocks benefited from a relief rally following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, the sector has subsequently succumbed to concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

A slew of data is scheduled to be released next week, including reports on consumer confidence, personal income and spending, durable goods orders and new and existing home sales.

Following the late-day rally seen on Wednesday, stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday. Technology stocks led the way lower, resulting in a particularly steep drop by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq plunged 385.15 points or 2.5 percent to 15,180.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 41.18 points or 0.9 percent to 4,668.67. Meanwhile, the Dow spent the afternoon bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 29.79 points or 0.1 percent to 35,897.64.

The pull back on Wall Street as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed announced its widely expected decision to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing a modest rebound in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended December 11th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 206,000, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 188,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 195,000 from the 184,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The slightly bigger than expected increase came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since 1969 in the previous week.

The Fed also released a report showing U.S. industrial production increased by less than expected in the month of November.

The report said industrial production rose by 0.5 percent in November after surging by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in October.

Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.6 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts and building permits both surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve released a report showing a substantial slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in December.

Semiconductor and software stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, contributing to the steep drop by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Reflecting the weakness in the sectors, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged by 4.3 percent and the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index plummeted by 3.4 percent.

Substantial weakness was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Networking, retail and housing stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, while gold and steel stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $1.22 to $71.16 a barrel after jumping $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $33.70 to $1,798.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $16.50 to $1,814.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.36 yen versus the 113.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1314 compared to yesterday's $1.1330.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Friday, as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging cases and heightened tensions between the U.S. and China.

Chinese shares ended sharply lower after the Biden administration said it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities, citing national security and human rights issues.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 42.65 points, or 1.2 percent, to 3,632.36, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 282.87 points, or 1.2 percent, to 23, 192.63.

Japanese shares plunged as the Bank of Japan decided to scale back its pandemic-related funding measures, citing improving financial conditions in the country on the whole amid waning supply-side constraints.

The central bank decided to slow purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to pre-pandemic levels from April while maintaining ultra-loose policy and extending financial relief for small firms.

The Nikkei 225 Index dove 520.64 points, or 1.8 percent, to 28,545.68, with paper & pulp, railway & bus and real estate shares pacing the declines.

Meanwhile, Australian ended slightly higher as higher commodity prices helped lift miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 8.30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,304, snapping a three-session losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.70 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,626.20.

Origin Energy rallied 2.4 percent and Beach Energy added 2.8 percent after crude oil prices jumped overnight. Miners Fortescue Metals Group and BHP gained 1-2 percent on the back of strong iron ore prices.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Newcrest jumped 3-4 percent after a jump in bullion prices overnight. Buy-now-pay-later fir Afterpay slumped 7.6 percent after a U.S. agency sought data on practices from five companies in the sector.

Seoul stocks rose for a third straight session amid easing uncertainty about the U.S. monetary policy. The Kospi climbed 11.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,017.73, led by foreign and institutional buying. Heavyweight KB Financial Group and steelmaker POSCO both jumped around 3 percent.

Europe

European stocks have fallen in cautious trading on Friday, as the prospect of higher interest rates coupled with surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant added to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged..

Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin has plunged after it forecast weaker 2022 sales and a near 60 percent plunge in Covid-19 revenue.

French pharmaceutical company Ipsen has also moved to the downside after it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with GENFIT for Elafibranor.

HSBC Holdings has also dipped in London. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has fined the Asia-focused British lender about 63.95 million pounds for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.

Automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and Renault have also fallen after industry data showed EU new car sales dropped 20.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 30.3 percent slump in October. New car registrations decreased for the fifth successive month.

Computer vision expert Basler has also moved lower after acquiring its two long-standing Korean trading partners DATVISION and IOVIS.

On the other hand, Vinci SA has edged higher. The concessions and construction company announced that the Western Strasbourg bypass, A355, in eastern France has been commissioned.

In economic news, German business confidence weakened in December amid deteriorating pandemic situation, survey results from the ifo Institute showed.

The business climate index fell more than expected to 94.7 in December from 96.6 in the previous month. The expected reading was 95.3.

German producer prices rose at the fastest pace in seven decades in November, mainly driven by higher energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis revealed.

The producer price index rose 19.2 percent year-on-year after an 18.4 percent increase in October. The latest increase in producer prices was the biggest since November 1951, when they surged 20.6 percent.

Elsewhere, U.K. retail sales growth accelerated in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Retail sales volume grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in November, faster than the 1.1 percent increase seen in October as well as economists' forecast of 0.8 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook before the Forecasters Club of New York at 1 pm ET.

Also at 1 pm ET, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is due to participate in a virtual Wall Street Journal question-and-answer session on the 2022 economic outlook.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the electric vehicle maker reported a steep loss in its first quarterly report as a public company and warned that it expects to miss its 2021 production target due to supply chain issues.

Restaurant operator Darden Restaurants (DRI) may also move to the downside after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results but forecasting full-year earnings below analyst estimates. Darden also announced the retirement of its Chairman and CEO Gene Lee.

Meanwhile, shares of Cerner (CERN) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after a report from the Wall Street Journal said Oracle (ORCL) is in talks to buy the electronic-medical-records company in a deal worth around $30 billion.

Delivery giant FedEx (FDX) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com