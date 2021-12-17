Interest Rate Hikes Dampens Interest In Crypto

A day after the euphoria post the Fed's monetary policy stance on expected lines, cryptocurrencies have fallen again. The hike in interest rates by central banks, the renewed fears of Omicron impacting economic growth, and withdrawal of the monetary stimulus have agitated equity and commodity too. Interestingly, Gold has rallied by almost a percent to breach the psychological $1800 mark.

Aggregate crypto market capitalization is at $2.18 trillion versus $2.28 trillion a day ago. Bitcoin's dominance increased to 41 percent from 40.8 percent, Ethereum's dominance slipped to 20.9 percent from 21.2 percent, and the remaining alternative coins edged up to 38.1 percent of the market capitalization from 38 percent a day ago.

Bitcoin's current price of $47,240.83 compares with day-lows of $47,529.88 on Thursday, $46,671.97 on Wednesday, and $46,424.50 on Tuesday. BTC has shed 3.1 percent overnight and 5.3 percent in the past week.

The total number of unique addresses that hold Bitcoin assets have increased to a multi-month high of 39.8 million. Bitcoin is continuing in the tenth position among all global assets, as per companiesmarketcap.com.

Ethereum's current price of $3,838.37 compares with day-lows of $3,956.06 on Thursday, $3,664.72 on Wednesday and $3,700.10 on Tuesday. ETH has shed 5.4 percent in the past 24 hours and resultantly, 8.9 percent in the past seven days.

In the ranking of global assets as per companiesmarketcap.com, Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 18th position, as United Health has surged past in market capitalization.

88th ranked yearn.finance (YFI), an aggregator service for decentralized finance investors, that uses automation to maximize profits from yield farming has surged close to 30 percent overnight as well as in the week.

YFI is ranked second in market capitalization in the yield aggregator category which commands a market cap of over $3.6 billion.

YFI is the best price performer in the Yield farming category. Market capitalization of the Yield Farming category is $24.2 billion.

YFI and 70th ranked Curve DAO Token (CRV) are the only 2 cryptos from the top-100 assets category that show overnight gains in the DeFi space. DeFi market capitalization has fallen by 3.2 percent overnight to $152.7 billion.

Stablecoin dominance has increased to 7.26 percent, from 6.94 percent a day ago in tandem with the risk-off behavior triggered with the downtrend in prices.

As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), XRP (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Terra (LUNA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), Terra USD (UST), Algorand (ALGO) and TRON (TRX) are the 15 top ranking coins in terms of market capitalization.

In the tokens category, Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), SHIBA INU (SHIB), Binance USD (BUSD), Crypto.com coin (CRO), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Dai (DAI), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), FTX Token (FTT), Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), The SandBox (SAND), and UNUS SED LEO (LEO) rank in the order of market capitalization.

Open interest or the total number of contracts in Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Bitcoin Futures decreased to 13208 contracts on Thursday, from 13250, a day ago. Open interest in Ethereum Futures too decreased to 4724 on Thursday versus 4832 a day ago.

By now, many central banks including those of the U.S., European Union and Japan have announced tapering of the stimulus introduced in response to the pandemic. The waning liquidity could selectively impact valuations of financial and real assets across the market spectrum. Valuations built squarely on speculation would have to brace for the challenging times.

On the other hand, liquidity would continue to chase value that is supported by technologically sound use cases. The merits of blockchain and cryptography should propel cryptocurrencies going forward, rather than the prospect of short-term speculative gains.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

