Korn Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Chevelle, Code Orange

Korn has announced plans to embark on a U.S. tour next year along with Chevelle and Code Orange as support acts.

The 19-date trek, which is in support of their forthcoming album Requiem, due out February 4, is set to kick off on March 4 in Springfield, Missouri, and wrap up on April 1 in Wichita, Kansas.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, Korn is also set to perform at four concerts along with System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in January and February.

The shows will take place in Phoenix and San Diego on January 31 and February 1, followed by two sold out shows in Los Angeles on February 4 and 5.

Korn 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center^

Feb. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena^

Feb. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Feb. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

March 4 - Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena*

March 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

March 7 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

March 8 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*

March 10 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena*

March 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

March 13 - Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena*

March 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center*

March 16 - Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

March 19 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena*

March 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center*

March 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena*

March 23 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center*

March 25 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center*

March 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

March 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena*

March 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

March 31 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center*

April 1 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

(Photo: Tim Saccenti)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News