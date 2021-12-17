Google Partners With NCI For Cloud-based Cancer Research And Analysis

Throughout the year, more and more cancer research has been moving towards automations for handling large amount of data and complex permutations. The process has went up a notch after tech giant Google (GOOGL) announced on Friday that it will be partnering with the United States National Cancer Institute to simplify handling large-scale data and analysis through cloud-computing to treat Breast Cancer.



Google, in an announcement noted that the researchers will be able to handle enormous amount of data through Google Cloud's BigQuery and will be able to analyse the genomic and proteomic data collected from patients all over the world. The NCI believes that this will definitely speed up research and the researchers will be able to find breakthrough in Breast Cancer treatment.



Kawther Abdilleh, lead bioinformatics scientist at General Dynamics Information Technology, a partner of the Institute for Systems Biology-Cancer Gateway in the Cloud (ISB), said, "We are spreading the message of the cost-effectiveness of the cloud. With Google Cloud's BigQuery, we've successfully demonstrated that researchers can inexpensively analyze large amounts of data, and do so faster than ever before."



In the United States alone, breast cancer has claimed around 43,600 lives in 2021, second only to lung cancer. Worldwide, every year, almost two million people suffer from breast cancer. Breastcancer.org believes that at least one woman in eight will suffer from an invasive breast cancer at some point of the lives. Using Google's tech, the researchers can have access to a huge number of data at will.



The researchers at the NCI had established the Cancer Research Data Commons (CRDC), a part of which is ISB-CGC and Google Cloud became a part of the project back in 2014. Dr. Boris Aguilar, a senior researcher at ISB, said, "Google's AI platform, for example, allows us to easily create notebooks to use R or Python in combination with BigQuery or machine learning to perform large-scale statistical analysis of genomic data, all in the cloud. This type of analysis is particularly effective when the data is large and heterogenous, which is the case for cancer-related data."



The researchers are hopeful that if a large number of researchers can update the research, it will make a huge difference in the treatment and help the researchers come up with a cure.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News