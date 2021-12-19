Thai Stock Market Likely To Extend Friday's Losses

The Thai stock market has tracked lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,640-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on omicron coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 3.59 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,641.73 after trading between 1,637.09 and 1,646.85. Volume was 26.964 billion shares worth 96.453 billion baht. There were 1,060 decliners and 514 gainers, with 523 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.91 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 1.65 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.22 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 0.59 percent, CP All Public rallied2.11 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.67 percent, Energy Absolute plunged 4.85 percent, Gulf improved 0.58 percent, IRPC shed 0.52 percent, Kasikornbank declined 1.40 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.77 percent, PTT Oil & Retail skidded 0.97 percent, PTT climbed 1.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.42 percent, SCG Packaging surged 5.04 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tanked 2.34 percent, Siam Concrete slumped 0.53 percent, True Corporation fell 0.43 percent, TTB Bank was down 0.73 percent and BTS Group, Krung Thai Card and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on a volatile Friday. The NASDAQ peeked briefly into the green but the markets all still finished in the red.

The Dow plunged 532.16 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 35,365.44, while the NASDAQ dipped 10.72 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,169.68 and the S&P 500 sank 48.03 points or 1.03 percent to end at 4,620.64. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.9 percent, the Dow lost 1.7 percent and the S&P was down 1.9 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came on a quadruple witching day, with stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures all expiring.

Concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the also weighed on the markets along with worries about ongoing supply chain issues.

Crude oil prices tumbled Friday on concerns for energy demand due to a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reimposition of restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.52 or 2.1 percent at $70.86 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 1.1 percent in the week.

