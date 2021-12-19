Taiwan Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Monday

The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 330 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,810-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on omicron coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the stocks.

For the day, the index rose 26.89 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 17,812.59 after trading between 17,718.27 and 17,822.74.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.33 percent, while Mega Financial and First Financial both advanced 0.84 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.39 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.80 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.11 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 9.83 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.38 percent, Delta Electronics climbed 1.13 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.48 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 1.17 percent and Hon Hai Precision, CK Hutchison, Catcher Technology and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on a volatile Friday. The NASDAQ peeked briefly into the green but the markets all still finished in the red.

The Dow plunged 532.16 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 35,365.44, while the NASDAQ dipped 10.72 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,169.68 and the S&P 500 sank 48.03 points or 1.03 percent to end at 4,620.64. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.9 percent, the Dow lost 1.7 percent and the S&P was down 1.9 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came on a quadruple witching day, with stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures all expiring.

Concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the also weighed on the markets along with worries about ongoing supply chain issues.

Crude oil prices tumbled Friday on concerns for energy demand due to a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reimposition of restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.52 or 2.1 percent at $70.86 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 1.1 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide November numbers for export orders; in October, orders were up 14.6 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis