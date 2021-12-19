Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Friday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 840 points or 3.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,190-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on omicron coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the properties and casinos and mixed performances from the oil and companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 282.87 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 23,192.63 after trading between 23,158.70 and 23,463.78.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slumped 1.57 percent, while AIA Group fell 0.44 percent, Alibaba Group retreated 3.07 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 5.66 percent, ANTA Sports declined 3.78 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy lost 0.55 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.81 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.91 percent, CITIC jumped 1.44 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.68 percent, Country Garden sank 0.98 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical stumbled 1.69 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 2.74 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 0.77 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.31 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.68 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.70 percent, Li Ning plummeted 5.67 percent, Longfor weakened 1.68 percent, Meituan tumbled 5.29 percent, New World Development slid 0.33 percent, Sands China surrendered 3.83 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.05 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 5.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.55 percent and WuXi Biologics climbed 1.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on a volatile Friday. The NASDAQ peeked briefly into the green but the markets all still finished in the red.

The Dow plunged 532.16 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 35,365.44, while the NASDAQ dipped 10.72 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,169.68 and the S&P 500 sank 48.03 points or 1.03 percent to end at 4,620.64. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.9 percent, the Dow lost 1.7 percent and the S&P was down 1.9 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came on a quadruple witching day, with stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures all expiring.

Concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the also weighed on the markets along with worries about ongoing supply chain issues.

Crude oil prices tumbled Friday on concerns for energy demand due to a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reimposition of restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.52 or 2.1 percent at $70.86 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 1.1 percent in the week.

