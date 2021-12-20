RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its December 6 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. The board also voted to continue with the purchase of government securities at the rate of A$4 billion a week until at least mid-February 2022.

New Zealand will see November figures for credit card spending, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.1 percent on year following the 5.6 percent drop in October.

Hong Kong will provide November numbers for consume prices; in October, inflation was up 2.8 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

