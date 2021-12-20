World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Renewed panic about the Omicron variant's unprecedented spread and lingering pain of monetary tightening and stimulus taper rattled investor sentiment. Return of lockdowns, mobility restrictions and the resultant impact on economic rebound haunted investors across regions and across asset classes. Asian benchmarks closed in deep negative territory. European stocks too are witnessing massive sell-off. American stock futures indicate deep losses at opening. The CBOE Volatility Index has jumped around 20 percent. The Dollar Index remains firm near the flat line. Ten-year bond yields have eased as risk-off behaviour dominates world markets. Oil benchmarks dropped more than 3 percent as Omicron spread clouded demand outlook. Gold too tumbled amidst a strong Dollar. Cryptocurrencies have fallen again. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down around 2 percent.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 34,996.80, down 1.04%

S&P 500 at 4,564.50, down 1.21%

Germany's DAX at 15,229.82, down 1.94%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,188.34, down 1.12%

France's CAC 40 at 6,843.65, down 1.20%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,098.85, down 1.50%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,937.81, down 2.13%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,292.20, down 0.16%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,593.60, down 1.07%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,744.86, down 1.93%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1264, up 0.22%

GBPUSD at 1.3192 down 0.38%

USDJPY at 113.59, down 0.07%

AUDUSD at 0.7105, down 0.27%

USDCAD at 1.2917, up 0.24%

Dollar Index at 96.57, up 0.01%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.388%, down 0.96%

Germany at -0.3790%, down 1.88%

France at -0.024%, down 0.00%

U.K. at 0.7445%, down 1.91%

Japan at 0.037%, down 6.41%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $68.19, down 3.77%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $71.25, down 3.09%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,799.65, down 0.29%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $46,063.56 down 1.91%

Ethereum at $3,813.94, down 2.51%

Binance Coin at $515.21, down 3.65%

Solana at $172.82, down 5.83%

Cardano at $1.22, down 3.74%

