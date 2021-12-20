UK Manufacturing Order Growth Remains Strong: CBI

UK manufacturers reported strong growth in demand in December, broadly unchanged from last month's record high pace, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.

The order book balance came in at +24 percent in December, slightly down from +26 percent in November. This was much better than the long-run average of -13 percent.

At the same time, the balance for output growth improved sharply to +29 percent from +17 percent in the previous month.

However, a net balance of 23 percent of manufacturers expects output growth to ease somewhat over the next three months.

Further, the survey showed that manufacturers anticipate strong output price growth in the next three months. A net balance of 62 percent forecast prices to rise compared to +67 percent in the previous month.

Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist, said firms are battling pressures on a number of fronts. Stock adequacy of finished goods worsened to an all-time low for the second month in a row, and continued expectations for sharp price growth are a further challenge for the sector.

"The spread of the Omicron variant will have been a blow to confidence," Leach added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.