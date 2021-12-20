Poland Industrial Production, Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in November.

Industrial production grew 15.2 percent annually in November. Economists had expected a growth of 8.4 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 13.0 percent yearly in November and mining and quarrying output grew 4.0 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output and water supply gained by 47.7 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial output gained 5.3 percent in October.

Producer prices grew 13.2 percent annually in November, following 12.0 percent increase in October. Economists had forecast a 13.0 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 25.7 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 13.4 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 8.4 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in November, following a 2.0 in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.