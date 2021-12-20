Portugal Producer Price Inflation Surges In November

Portugal's producer prices accelerated in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The producer price index increased 18.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 16.2 percent rise in October.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 9.9 percent yearly in November, following an 8.8 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for energy gained 60.4 percent annually in November. Prices for intermediate goods grew 17.1 percent and those for investment goods rose 2.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.6 percent in November, after a 2.5 percent rise in the prior month.

