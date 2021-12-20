Wall Street Sees Red

Ahead of the long Christmas holidays are in a subdued mood. Investors fear that a wider spread of Omicron variant might result in stagflation and economic slowdown.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished on a negative bias, and European shares are showing lower trend.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 364.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 51.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 196.75 points.

The U.S. major indices finished lower on Friday. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed firmly in the red, while the Nasdaq posted a much more modest loss. While the Nasdaq edged down 10.75 points or 0.1 percent to 15,169.68, the Dow tumbled 532.20 points or 1.5 percent to 35,365.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 48.03 points or 1 percent to 4,620.64.

On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Indicators for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the previous week.

Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 38.76 points, or 1.07 percent, to 3,593.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 1.93 percent lower at 22,744.86.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average plunged 607.87 points, or 2.13 percent, to 27,937.81 in its biggest percentage loss since Nov. 26. The broader Topix index closed 2.17 percent lower at 1,941.33.

Australian markets finished slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 11.80 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,292.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index drooped 24 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,602.20.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 55.06 points or 0.80 percent. The German DAX is losing 236.48 points or 1.53 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 67.89 points or 0.94 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 105.62 points or 1.53 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.05 percent.

