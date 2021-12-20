South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.5% In November - BoK

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - slowing from the 1.0 percent gain in October.

Individually, prices for agricultural and forestry products climbed 1.5 percent on month, while utilities jumped 1.8 percent, manufacturing products rose 0.5 percent and services were up 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 9.6 percent - accelerating from 9.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural and forestry products climbed 5.8 percent on month, while utilities jumped 8.3 percent, manufacturing products surged 16.0 percent and services were up 2.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.