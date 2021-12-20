South Korea Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 30 points or 1.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,960-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares, stocks, industrials and oil companies.



For the day, the index tumbled 54.73 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 2,963 after trading between 2,962.07 and 3,001.33. Volume was 371 million shares worth 8.5 trillion won. There were 785 decliners and 117 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 1.30 percent, while KB Financial sank 2.74 percent, Hana Financial declined 1.78 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.15 percent, LG Electronics fell 3.09 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.23 percent, Naver tanked 2.99 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5,88 percent, Lotte Chemical slid 2.13 percent, S-Oil weakened 2.25 percent, SK Innovation plunged 5.22 percent, POSCO stumbled 3.94 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.16 percent, KEPCO slumped 2.53 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 2.15 percent and Kia Motors shed 2.01 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel.

