More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 120 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,550-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 54.82 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 6,547.11 after trading between 6,533.52 and 6,579.13.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.65 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.37 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 1.67 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.05 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.24 percent, Indosat tumbled 2.07 percent, Indocement rose 0.22 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.35 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 1.54 percent, United Tractors surrendered 1.96 percent, Astra International plunged2.16 percent, Energi Mega Persada slumped 0.93 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations weakened 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.80 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 1.33 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.86 percent, Timah fell 0.67 percent, Bumi Resources stumbled 2.90 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel.

