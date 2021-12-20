Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,615-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially among the financial shares and the energy producers.



For the day, the index declined 25.93 points or 1.58 percent to finish at 1,615.80 after trading between 1,612.96 and 1,633.80. Volume was 28.642 billion shares worth 82.357 billion baht. There were 1,523 decliners and 335 gainers, with 281 stocks finishing unchanged.



Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 2.75 percent, while Bangkok Bank and CP All Public both dropped 2.89 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical slipped 1.30 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 2.34 percent, BTS Group retreated 2.62 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods skidded 2.05 percent, Delta Electronics plummeted 6.10 percent, Energy Absolute eased 0.27 percent, IRPC declined 2.60 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 3.19 percent, Krung Thai Bank surrendered 2.33 percent, Krung Thai Card lost 1.75 percent, PTT fell 1.97 percent, PTT Exploration and Production stumbled 2.92 percent, PTT Global Chemical slumped 2.54 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.74 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 2.40 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 0.27 percent, True Corporation was down 1.30 percent, TTB Bank plunged 1.30 percent and Thailand Airport, Gulf and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel.

Market Analysis