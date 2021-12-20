FDA Approves Cancer-cell Illuminating Drug To Optimize Cervical Cancer Surgery

Purdue University-based On Target Laboratories made a major breakthrough in terms of surgical innovations after the FDA approved its bio-illuminatory innovation for cervical cancer treatment.



According to a report on Inside Indiana Business, the imaging agent, Cytalux targets cancer cells during surgeries and its fluorescent properties make the cells light up, therefore, they become easier to notice, making treating the patients easier. The company expects the commercial launch of the product in mid -2022



The creator of the compound, Dr. Philip Low. who is also the On Target founder and chief science officer, said, "We've exploited this greed for folic acid, attaching [folic acid] to a bright fluorescent light bulb. And when i's injected into a patient, that bright fluorescent light bulb circulates through the body but is only captured by cancer cells. This allows the cancer cells to light up, so when the surgeon goes in and performs surgery, he or she can see the cancer light up brightly against the dark background of healthy cells. It enables the surgeon to remove more malignant lesions than he or she would've otherwise been able to."



The compound also works very well in case of breast cancer surgeries and any form of cancer that requires the doctor to take up a surgical method to treat the patient. On Target President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Barys believes that identifying the lesions is another very crucial step in treating cervical cancer.



"But it can be challenging to locate all of the cancerous lesions during those procedures. One study showed that among patients who underwent what their surgeons considered to be an optimal resection, 40% were found to have measurable disease on post-operative imaging 30 days after surgery. With CYTALUX, we're offering a new tool in the surgeon's toolbox to identify ovarian cancer in real-time," added the CEO.



Low believes that Cytalux is one of the many products that the On Target will be making, next in line being the same for lung cancer. "Our mission as a company is to focus our portfolio on the cancers that make up nearly three-quarters of all inpatient cancer surgeries, which include ovarian, lung, prostate and colon cancer," added Barys. "It's a mission that Dr. Low as our founder and chief science officer laid out 10 years ago as we began this journey. The team is truly dedicated to staying focused on that mission, and we are proudly marching down that pathway."



Lows believes that he is blessed with the ability of curing the ill and that is what keeps him motivated to push on and not retire. He is strongly convinced that his products will reduce morbidity and mortality rate across the globe

