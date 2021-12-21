Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Wednesday

The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 27 and 28, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its monetary stimulus and downgraded its growth outlook for the current fiscal year as supply-side constraints dampened production and exports amid weak consumption.

The board voted 8-1, to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

Australia will see November results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in October, the index rose 0.16 percent on month.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce it decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Taiwan will provide November numbers for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 3.84 percent.

