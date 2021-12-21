Australian, NZ Dollars Advance On Improved Risk Sentiment

The Australian and NZ dollars moved up against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday amid rising risk appetite, as investors focused on developments related to the omicron variant of the .

Moderna announced on Monday that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

The currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

On the stimulus front, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that there will be a vote on a revised version of the Build Back Better Act in January.

In an interview with West Virginia radio host Hoppy Kercheval on Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin said that he supported his party's budget resolution as he wanted to "fix" U.S. corporate and income tax rates "so that everybody paid their fair share."

The aussie edged higher to 0.7123 against the greenback, 81.02 against the yen and 1.5834 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.7099, 80.63 and 1.5883, respectively. The aussie is poised to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.56 against the euro.

Reversing from its prior lows of 0.6703 against the greenback, 76.13 against the yen and 1.6820 against the euro, the kiwi gained to 0.6731, 76.58 and 1.6757, respectively. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around 0.69 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.64 against the euro.

The kiwi rose to 1.0570 against the aussie, from yesterday's close of 1.0585, and held steady thereafter.

Amid safe-haven appeal, the yen touched 4-day lows of 113.78 against the greenback, 128.33 against the euro and 123.42 against the franc, down from its early highs of 113.55, 128.05 and 123.15, respectively. The yen is likely to find support around 115.00 against the greenback, 131.5 against the euro and 126.00 against the franc.

The yen dropped to 150.39 against the pound and 88.03 against the loonie, easing from its previous highs of 149.89 and 87.71, respectively. The yen may face support around 153.00 against the pound and 90.00 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, Canada retail sales for October will be featured in the New York session.

Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for December will be out at 10:00 am ET.

