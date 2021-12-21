Denmark Consumer Confidence Decreases Further

Denmark's consumer confidence weakened for a third month in December, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -2.1 in December from -2.0 in November. The average for the past six months was 2.4.

The reading remained in the negative territory for a second straight month.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 9.8 in December from 5.7 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 0.9 in December from 1.9 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to -3.7 in December from -3.2 in November.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to -2.6 from 1.0 November.

Consumers were less negative towards the big purchases in December as the index reading improved to -14.8 from -15.3 in the previous month.

They expect unemployment to decrease over the next year.

Economic News

