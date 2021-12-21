Italy Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In November

Italy's producer prices rose for the tenth month in a row in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 22.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 20.4 percent rise in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in November, after a 7.1 percent growth in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in November.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased by a 0.8 percent monthly in November.

