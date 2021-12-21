Italy Industrial Turnover Rises In October

Italy's industrial turnover increased in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover grew 2.8 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.2 percent rise in September.

Domestic turnover rose 3.4 percent monthly in October, after a 0.2 percent gain in September. Foreign turnover grew 1.4 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise.

Turnover of energy grew 5.4 percent monthly in October and those of capital goods rose 3.9 percent. Turnover of intermediate goods turnover gained 2.3 percent and consumer goods turnover increased 3.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 16.9 percent in October, following a 15.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic turnover increased 19.4 percent yearly and foreign turnover expanded 12.1 percent in October.

Economic News

