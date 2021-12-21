Poland Retail Sales Increase In November

Poland's retail sales increased in November, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 12.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.3 percent rise in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 55.8 percent yearly in November and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment surged 18.2 percent.

Sales of others grew 23.8 percent and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 12.5 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and solid, liquid and gaseous fuels gained by 10.3 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in November.

At current prices, retail sales rose 21.2 percent annually in November. Economists had expected a 16.8 percent growth.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.