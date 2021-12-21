Iceland Consumer Prices Increase In December

Iceland's consumer prices rose in December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.3 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.45 percent in December.

Prices of international flights increased by 10.8 percent in December and those for foods and drinks gained 0.7 percent.

Prices for owner occupied housing rose 0.6 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 3.4 percent monthly in November.

