Sweden Economic Confidence Weakens In December

Sweden's economic confidence weakened in December, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The economic tendency indicator fell to 117.1 in December from 117.6 in November.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 98.7 in December from 99.5 in the previous month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 127.3 in December from 126.3 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index fell to 112.2 in December from 117.0 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale weakened to 107.4 in December from 108.6 in the prior month.

