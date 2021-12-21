Swiss Exports Rise In November

Switzerland's exports rose in November after falling in the previous month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

Exports grew by a real 1.6 percent month-on-month in November, after a 2.1 percent decline in October.

Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals rose 3.0 percent monthly in November.

Imports increased 4.3 percent monthly in November, after a 4.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports rose 4.0 percent in November and imports increased 5.6 percent.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.217 billion in November from CHF 4.303 billion in October.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in November.

