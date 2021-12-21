Hong Kong Inflation At 4-Month High

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation was the highest level in four months in November, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices increased 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.7 percent rise in October.

Netting out the effects of all government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation rose marginally to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in October.

The increase in underlying inflation was driven by the enlarged increases in electricity charges and prices of fresh vegetables, as well as the smaller decline in prices for information and communications services.

"Looking ahead, inflation pressure is likely to increase further in view of the notable rise in import prices and the on-going economic recovery," a government spokesman said.

Economic News

