Denmark Retail Sales Decline In November

Denmark's retail sales declined in November after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.3 percent growth in October.

Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 4.4 percent monthly in November and those of food and grocery fell 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of other consumables gained 1.2 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 1.5 percent in November, after a 2.5 percent decline in the previous month.

Economic News

