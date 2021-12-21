logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Denmark Retail Sales Decline In November

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Denmark's retail sales declined in November after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.3 percent growth in October.

Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 4.4 percent monthly in November and those of food and grocery fell 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of other consumables gained 1.2 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 1.5 percent in November, after a 2.5 percent decline in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap