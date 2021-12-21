Bargain Hunting May Contribute To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street, as traders pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness.

The steep drop seen during trading on Monday dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in over two months.

Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) may help lead a rebound by tech stocks after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Shares of Nike (NKE) and Rite Aid (RAD) are also seeing pre-market strength after the companies reported quarterly results that beat expectations.

U.S. stocks tumbled at the start of the session on Monday and remained firmly negative throughout the day as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the raised concerns about global economic recovery.

The major averages all ended notably lower. The Dow, which plunged more than 700 points to 34,665.50, ended the day with a loss of 433.28 points or 1.2 percent at 34,932.16. The Nasdaq closed lower by 188.74 points or 1.2 percent at 14,980.94, recovering from the day's low of 14,860.04, while the S&P 500 settled at 4,568.02, recording a loss of 52.62 points or 1.1 percent.

With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Several countries, including France and Austria have tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration, while Germany, which has ruled out a Christmas lockdown, has warned a fifth wave could no longer be stopped.

Concerns about the deadlock over U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion investment bill also weighed on sentiment. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said over the weekend that he won't support the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" plan.

Energy stocks ended weak as crude oil prices fell sharply amid worries about the outlook for energy demand. Falling Treasury yields weighed on bank stocks.

On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Index rose 1.1 percent in November after rising 0.9 percent a month earlier.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $1.03 to $69.64 a barrel after plunging $2.11 to $68.61 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $10.30 to $1,794.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.50 to $1,800.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.73 yen compared to the 113.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1289 compared to yesterday's $1.1279.

Asia

Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session on concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant around the world and its impact on the global economic recovery.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 31.52 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,625.12 as investors cheered efforts by policymakers to shore up a troubled property sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 226.47 points, or 1 percent, to 22,971.33 after two days of hefty losses.

Japanese shares rallied, led by strong gains in tech heavyweights. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 579.78 points, or 2.1 percent, to settle at 28,517.59 after falling nearly 4 percent in the two previous sessions. The broader Topix ended 1.5 percent higher at 1,969.79.

Tokyo Electron surged 4.4 percent and Advantest jumped 4.6 percent after Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, beat market expectations by delivering stronger quarterly results. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.1 percent after a recent string of losses.

Pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co soared 5.3 percent after saying it has confirmed the efficacy against the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus of its oral Covid-19 drug currently in development.

Australian climbed as minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December 7 policy meeting showed the board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index rose 62.80 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,355, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 64.50 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,666.70.

CSL surged 4.9 percent after the biotech firm opened its share purchase plan to raise another $750 million for its Vifor Pharma acquisition. Energy shares ended broadly higher as oil prices rebounded after an overnight plunge.

Ardent Leisure tumbled 3.2 percent. The owner of Dreamworld has dumped its $75 million plans for a new hotel, tourist park.

Seoul stocks eked out modest gains amid bargain hunting after a recent plunge. The Kospi inched up 12.03 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,975.03 after having fallen nearly 2 percent in the previous session.

Chip-related stocks performed well, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 1.3 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

In economic news, central bank data showed that South Korea's producer prices increased for the 13th straight month in November on the back of a rise in oil and energy prices.

Europe

European stocks have rebounded on Tuesday, with higher commodity prices and stronger than expected quarterly results from U.S. memory chip company Micron Technology helping underpin investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the omicron variant.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 1.1 percent.

Tech stocks such as ASML Holding, ASM International, Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics have rallied after Micron Technology reported earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

Schroders has also jumped. The asset management company has reached an agreement to acquire a 75 percent shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for an initial consideration of 358 million pounds.

Shares of Empresaria Group have also soared. The specialist staffing group said it now expects fiscal 2021 profit before tax to be materially ahead of current market forecasts.

Drug major Sanofi has also risen in Paris. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company.

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH), a luxury goods company, has also moved higher after saying that it has granted an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum of 300 million euros of its shares.

In economic news, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier today that German consumer confidence is set to fall sharply in January, largely due to the restrictions imposed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic and rising inflation.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment fell to -6.8 in January from -1.8 in December. The expected reading was -2.7.

Elsewhere, the U.K. budget deficit reached its second-highest level for the month of November since the records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Braze (BRZE) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the cloud computing company reported a narrower than expected fiscal third quarter loss on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Software maker Citrix Systems (CTXS) is also likely to see initial strength following reports Elliott Management has partnered with Vista Equity Partners for a joint bid for the company.

On the other hand, shares of General Mills (GIS) may move to the downside after the food producer reported fiscal second quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com