Barack Obama Shares Playlist Of Favorite Songs Of 2021

As usual, former President Barack Obama has shared a playlist of his favorite songs of the year.

The 27-track curated Spotify playlist is a mix of pop, rock, hip-hop, reggaeton, jazz, house, Tuareg guitar jams and gothic blues.

"I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist," Obama said in a note accompanying his year-end list.

The 2021 all-new playlist features tracks that defined the year, including Jon Batiste's groundbreaking "Freedom," Brandi Carlile's "Broken Horses," Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," The War On Drugs' "I Don't Live Here Anymore," and Cardi B and Lizzo's "Rumors."

Obama's Favorite Music of 2021 playlist:

The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski

I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) - The War On Drugs, Lucius

Tala Tannam - Mdou Moctar

Magnolia Blues - Adia Victoria

Witchoo - Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer

Formwela 10 - Esperanza Spalding

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Gold Chains - Genesis Owusu

Woman - Little Simz, Cleo Sol

Pepas - Farruko

Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) - Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul

Freedom - Jon Batiste

Its Way With Me - Wye Oak

Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) - Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill

Nightflyer - Allison Russell

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Patria y Vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky

Notice - Tammy Lakkis

Armash - Teddy Afro

Write A List of Things To Look Forward To - Courtney Barnett

Volvi - Aventura, Bad Bunny

Headshots (4r Da Locals) - Isaiah Rashad

Boomerang - yebba

In My Blood - MO3, Morray

YA - YE?DRY

Rumors (feat. Cardi B) - Lizzo, Cardi B

Walking at a Downtown Pace - Parquet Courts

pic.twitter.com/g6kBzAbrZG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2021

