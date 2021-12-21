Barack Obama Shares Playlist Of Favorite Songs Of 2021

As usual, former President Barack Obama has shared a playlist of his favorite songs of the year.
The 27-track curated Spotify playlist is a mix of pop, rock, hip-hop, reggaeton, jazz, house, Tuareg guitar jams and gothic blues.
"I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist," Obama said in a note accompanying his year-end list.
The 2021 all-new playlist features tracks that defined the year, including Jon Batiste's groundbreaking "Freedom," Brandi Carlile's "Broken Horses," Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," The War On Drugs' "I Don't Live Here Anymore," and Cardi B and Lizzo's "Rumors."
Obama's Favorite Music of 2021 playlist:
The Only Heartbreaker - Mitski
I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) - The War On Drugs, Lucius
Tala Tannam - Mdou Moctar
Magnolia Blues - Adia Victoria
Witchoo - Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer
Formwela 10 - Esperanza Spalding
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Gold Chains - Genesis Owusu
Woman - Little Simz, Cleo Sol
Pepas - Farruko
Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) - Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul
Freedom - Jon Batiste
Its Way With Me - Wye Oak
Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) - Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill
Nightflyer - Allison Russell
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Patria y Vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky
Notice - Tammy Lakkis
Armash - Teddy Afro
Write A List of Things To Look Forward To - Courtney Barnett
Volvi - Aventura, Bad Bunny
Headshots (4r Da Locals) - Isaiah Rashad
Boomerang - yebba
In My Blood - MO3, Morray
YA - YE?DRY
Rumors (feat. Cardi B) - Lizzo, Cardi B
Walking at a Downtown Pace - Parquet Courts
